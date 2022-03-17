Archbishop Welby discusses war in Ukraine with Russian Patriarch Kirill

In a video call to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow agree on the need to achieve a lasting peace.

After meeting Pope Francis via video on Wednesday afternoon, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia also held an online conversation with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Right Reverend Justin Welby, to discuss the urgent need for peace in Ukraine.

During the conversation, the head of the Anglican Communion expressed his grave concern about the war in Ukraine, which he said is a great tragedy.

War is not the solution

According to a statement from Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop reiterated that war and violence is never an answer to disputes.

Archbishop Welby emphasized the need to find ways to live as neighbours in Europe without the aggression and human suffering, which have been too much part of European history.

Need for Churches to be united for peace

He said that Churhes must be united in following the great call of Jesus Christ for His disciples to be peacemakers, enabling politicians to do their work of establishing the freedom and rights of all people in Ukraine.

He therefore appealed to Patriarch Kirill to join him in speaking for peace in public, and spoke of the urgent need for a ceasefire.

Both Church leaders highlighted the need to achieve a lasting peace based on justice as soon as possible, and agreed to continued communication.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2022-03/welby-discusses-the-crisis-in-ukraine-with-kirill-of-moscow.html?fbclid=IwAR2ivMT7j4oYM1IAqnY-bT0JL7MF4ewKcHHrbsii1eCbUjqYWX6-Bj9Agfg