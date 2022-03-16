Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin hold phone talk

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors discussed the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, referred to the implementation process of the agreements stipulated in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin also referred to Armenia’s application to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs regarding the organization of negotiations on a peace treaty.

The Armenian and Russian leaders exchanged views on the Armenian-Turkish dialogue, the latest regional developments, and the situation in Ukraine.

Issues related to the forthcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to the Russian Federation were also discussed.

