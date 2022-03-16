MEP Marina Kaljurand worried by humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Member of the European Union, Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus Marina Kaljurand has expressed concern over the plight of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, at the brink of a humanitarian crisis, just as the world’s attention is focused on the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

“On 8 March, the natural gas pipeline supplying Nagorno-Karabakh was damaged in an area under the control of Azerbaijan. Despite freezing temperatures, the pipeline has not been repaired yet and the entire population of Nagorno-Karabakh has been without gas supplies already for a week. It is urgent that unhindered access is provided to the damage site without delay in order to restore supplies as soon as possible,” she said in a statement.

“At the same time, reports of ceasefire violations have multiplied since early March, along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, as well as on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reports of Azerbaijan’s high-calibre mortar shelling of several Nagorno-Karabakh villages. Over the past weeks, Azerbaijani army loudspeakers directed at these villages have been calling on the local Armenian population to leave the area, intensifying the psychological pressure and threatening the use of force,” the MEP said.

“I am seriously concerned by these developments and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno- Karabakh and strongly condemn any hostile actions aimed at civilians. I reiterate my call for the speedy resumption of negotiations on a lasting conflict settlement and recall the EU’s readiness to step up assistance to build confidence and address humanitarian and other issues,” Marina Kaljurand said.

