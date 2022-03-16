French cellist Marc Coppey to perform in Armenia for first time

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra will share a stage with French cellist Marc Coppey in a concert in Yerevan to mark the International Francophonie Day.

One of the world’s leading cellists, Coppey will be performing in Armenia for the first time.

The concert is scheduled to be held at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall on March 18.

The program features Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” symphonic scherzo by Paul Dukas and Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s symphonic poem “Francesca da Rimini”, the Philharmonic Orchestra said.

The conductor is Eduard Topchyan.

A protégé of Lord Yehudi Menuhin and Mstislav Rostropovich, Coppey first shot to international acclaim at the age of 18, winning First Prize and Prize for the Best Bach Performance at the prestigious Leipzig Bach Competition (1988).

Panorama.AM