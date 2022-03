Armenia’s new Ambassador to Israel visits the Jerusalem Patriarchate

Siranush Ghazanchyan

His Excellency Mr. Arman Hakobyan, the new Ambassador of Armenia to Israel, visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and met with His Beatitude Abp. Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Mr. Hakobyan was accompanied by His Excellency Mr. Narek Ghazaryan, the Consul of Armenia to Israel.

