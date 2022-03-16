 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenia international Vahan Bichakhchyan picks up awards as Player of the Month

2022-03-16

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Vahan Bichakhchyan today picked up awards as Player of the Month. Among other things, the playmaker received a Lexus as a gift.

Bichakchyan was voted the best player of his team Pogoń Szczecin and the Polish top league last month.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in four matches in February.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

