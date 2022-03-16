Armenia international Vahan Bichakhchyan picks up awards as Player of the Month

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia international Vahan Bichakhchyan today picked up awards as Player of the Month. Among other things, the playmaker received a Lexus as a gift.

Bichakchyan was voted the best player of his team Pogoń Szczecin and the Polish top league last month.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in four matches in February.

W lutym był bezkonkurencyjny 🔥 Vahan Bichakhchyan odebrał dziś nagrody dla @LexusSzczecin Portowca Miesiąca ⚓️🔝 pic.twitter.com/Gz5ki870Dy — Pogoń Szczecin (@PogonSzczecin) March 16, 2022

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu