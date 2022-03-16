ARF 34th World Congress announces priorities and plans

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) 34th World Congress was held in Armenia from February 28 to March 8, 2022. The 100 delegates from approximately 30 countries discussed and evaluated the operation of the ARF’s pan-Armenian structure for the reporting period, and provided guidance for ARF strategy for the next four years by adopting the priorities and main directions of the party’s political activity.

The meeting recorded that:

*All Armenians and the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh have found themselves in one of the fateful stages of our recent history, which has created unprecedented threats to Armenia’s sovereignty and security.

*The anti-national policy, inadequate response to the challenges on the external and internal fronts and the mistakes of the Armenian authorities led to the 44-day catastrophic, devastating war, threatening the existence of the republics of Armenia and Artsakh.

*The authorities in Armenia have deepened internal divisions and discord, accompanied by political persecution, imprisonment and pressure. The whole security system of Armenia has collapsed, and state and democratic institutions are being dissolved.

*The Diaspora, burdened by numerous geopolitical, economic and social conditions, in addition to the national division, particularly after the defeat in the 44-day war and post-war developments, is in a state of despair trying to overcome enormous difficulties and searching for a way out, something which needs to be limited and improved.

*The Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem (duo) has become more active in the region, and the Armenian authorities have stopped being the security guarantor of the Artsakh Republic and its people.

The ARF 34th World Congress confirmed that:

*The current situation and the endangered prospects of both Armenian states can be eliminated by the resolute will of the Armenian people, with the Armenia-Diaspora-Artsakh tripartite potential.

*Given the decline of Armenian national values, the ARF must assume the decisive role of formulating national goals and removing the anti-national authorities from the leadership of the country.

*The Diaspora, born out of the repercussions of the Armenian Genocide and the loss of Western Armenia, and for the preservation of Western Armenian, has strategic importance for the struggle of Armenians. It is necessary to inject new vigor into the struggle for a more organized Diaspora and the realization of pan-Armenian political goals.

*The possible establishment of relations between Armenia and Turkey cannot be at the expense of the legitimate and perpetual rights of Armenia, Artsakh and all Armenians.

*The current situation in Artsakh necessitates the adoption of new approaches and strategies of struggle, beginning with the full realization of the right of Artsakh Armenians to self-determination.

*The ARF, with all its potential, capacity and commitment of its pan-Armenian structure, will work on ensuring the security, territorial integrity, sovereignty, stability and development of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as on raising the living standards of the people and establishing social justice.

*The ARF, committed to the struggle of the Armenian Cause, will oppose any process that contradicts the Pan-Armenian Declarations adopted on August 23, 1990, and on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

*The removal of the authorities that pursue anti-national policies and that have inflicted heavy losses on the country is a priority, and the party will continue to expand its emerging national resistance movement.

The ARF with its pan-Armenian structure and the support of its hamagirs (supporters) is determined to implement the adopted path and strategy.

ARF 34th World Congress

March 8, 2022

