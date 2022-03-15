PM Pashinyan receives EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the Armenia-EU partnership and highlighted the efforts aimed at strengthening relations. Touching upon the democratic reforms being carried out in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Government is steadily moving forward towards the implementation of the democratic agenda of Armenia, and thanked the EU for supporting that process.

EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar noted that the European Union attaches great importance to its partnership with Armenia and reaffirms its readiness to support Armenia’s democratic reforms.

The interlocutors referred to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the escalation of tension. In the context of strengthening peace and stability in the region, Nikol Pashinyan and Toivo Klaar exchanged views on the delimitation and demarcation of Armenia – Azerbaijan border, the unblocking of communication routes, and the Armenia-Turkey dialogue.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia highly assessed the efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel aimed at strengthening regional stability. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the meetings held in Brussels through the mediation of the President of the European Council and the President of France, and in Sochi mediated by the President of the Russian Federation, and the implementation of the agreements reached within their framework.

The sides stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The parties agreed to continue active contacts.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu