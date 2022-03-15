Land of a Lesser God

Adrian David

Dear “Civilized” World,

Where was your show of solidarity

when Azerbaijan invaded my land

and ethnically cleansed tens of thousands?

Where were the “upholders of democracy”

when a power-hungry Azeri dictator

waged war with a democratic nation?

Where were your demonstrations

when my cities were carpet bombed

and captured by a ruthless enemy?

Where were the global sanctions

when drones attacked my people

and missiles rained down on them?

Where was the General Assembly

when white phosphorus was used

upon innocent civilians?

Where was the international outrage

when my sacred sites were razed

and reduced to rubble?

Where was your burning conscience

when countless refugees fled

their ancestral homeland?

Where was your media coverage

when my valiant sons were either

killed or taken prisoners of war?

Where was your so-called moral compass

when two countries continued explicitly

denying the genocide of 1.5 million?

Where were your tears and prayers

when the oppressors committed

heinous war crimes against me?

Where were you

when I was in excruciating pain?

When I needed you the most.

Why do your hearts bleed for some

but not for the others?

Why?

Sorrowfully yours,

Armenia

Armenian Weekly