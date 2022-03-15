Clarifying the final status of Artsakh vital – Armenia FM

For the Armenian side, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Armenpress.

“It is vital for the Armenian side that the rights and freedoms of the Armenians of Artsakh are clearly guaranteed, and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is finally clarified,” the Foreign Minister said.

Below is the full text of the interview:

Question: Yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan publicized 5 principles of peace treaty, as they claim, which were handed over to Armenia. Was that the document passed to Armenia?

Answer: Yes, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan publicly announced the proposals handed over to Armenia. By the way, it is noteworthy that the letter dated February 21 was passed to the Armenian side only on March 10.

Question: What is the position of the Armenian side on the mentioned proposals?

Answer: First of all, it should be emphasized that any negotiations on a peace treaty must be held without preconditions.

As for the main proposals, the two countries, having signed the “Agreement on the Establishment of Cooperation of Independent States” on December 8, 1991, in fact have already recognized each other’s territorial integrity and accepted that they have no territorial claims towards each other.

It should be noted that the provisions mentioned in the proposal do not fully reflect the whole agenda of the existing problems. It is vital for the Armenian side that the rights and freedoms of the Armenians of Artsakh are clearly guaranteed, and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is finally clarified. For us, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights.

As we have already informed, the Armenian side responded to the proposal of Azerbaijan in line with the already mentioned position.

Question: The proposals of Azerbaijan refer to the process of delimitation and demarcation between the two countries, as well as the unblocking of transport infrastructure in the region. How are these processes going?

Answer: We believe that the agreements reached under the Trilateral Statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26, 2021, should be fully implemented, and we are consistent in this regard. As you know, we have even made comprehensive proposals for the implementation of these agreements, such as the proposal to launch a delimitation process through the mirrored withdrawal of troops and the introduction of an international monitoring mechanism, which, however, was rejected by the Azerbaijani side.

Question: What format do you see the possible negotiations on a peace treaty within?

Answer: Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia stated that it had applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organize negotiations on a peace treaty on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Helsinki Final Act.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu