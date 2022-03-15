Artur Vanetsyan: Everything I saw and heard in Artsakh was extremely alarming

Armenian MP Artur Vanetsyan, who heads the opposition With Honor parliamentary faction, on Tuesday summed up his working visit to Artsakh.

“My working visit to Artsakh has completed. It’s hard to sum it up without emotions. Wounded Artsakh is going through tough times: the humanitarian crisis has added to the security challenges, daily threats and unresolved political issues; the enemy is trying to put psychological pressure on Artsakh Armenians,” he said in a statement on social media.

“These very issues were at the core of the meetings I held in Stepanakert: from social and humanitarian problems to military and security challenges. There are indeed a lot of problems and after each such a visit I am saddened to note that they are further increasing. In this context, I held discussions and exchanged views with my colleagues from Artsakh, familiarized myself with the issues of concern to the society on the ground.

“Everything that I witnessed and heard in Artsakh was extremely alarming. I don’t have a clear answer to every problem, but I am certain of one thing: today we all have to unite around Artsakh and for Artsakh, and start working on finding solutions as soon as possible; otherwise we’ll face a real threat of losing the remaining small part of Artsakh as well.

“Unfortunately, in such a difficult situation, there are no authorities in Armenia that would show the will and determination to find solutions. Thus, we have to rely only on ourselves: all of us and each of us, especially the political forces, must consolidate around Artsakh and stand by our fellow Armenians in Artsakh.

“In the coming days, our political force will initiate discussions to outline our further steps in this regard. We are going to show as swift and in-depth approaches as possible to develop an action plan and figure out solutions.

“Artsakh and Armenians of Artsakh need the support of each and every one of us,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM