Armenian boxing team finishes third at youth tournament in Montenegro

The Armenian team of young boxers led by Vazgen Badalyan took the third place at the Adriatic Pearl Youth Tournament held in Budva, Montenegro, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported on Monday.

The Armenian boxers won 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

In particular, Erik Israelyan (60 kg) and Artur Mkrtchyan (63.5 kg) won gold, while Aren Aslamazyan (51 kg) and Manvel Petrosyan (57 kg) took silver.

Garik Antanosyan (71 kg), Hamlet Adamyan (80 kg), Aghvan Aleksanyan (86 kg) and Avetik Hovakimyan (92 kg) captured bronze medals.

Panorama.AM