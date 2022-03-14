U.S. donates 306,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to Armenia

306,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Armenia on Monday, the Ministry of Health reported.

The donation was made as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing.

In addition, the Biden administrations has provided more than $15 million in assistance to the Armenian government to help mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

The assistance package includes 12,000 PCR tests, testing equipment, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, X-ray and ultrasound equipment, ventilators, personal protective equipment, alcohol and chlorine-based disinfectants, dispensers for medical facilities, etc.

