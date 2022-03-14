Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council meets EU Special envoy

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin․

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the steps taken to increase the level of border security and stability. In this context, the need to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was stressed.

The Secretary General of the Security Council presented both the humanitarian crisis and the security situation in Nagorno Karabakh. The interlocutors stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu