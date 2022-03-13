President Vahagn Khachaturyan visits Yerablur military pantheon

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Immediately after the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Armenia, the newly elected President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited Yerablur military pantheon, and paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Motherland.

President Khachaturyan laid flowers at the graves of Armenian National Hero Vazgen Sargsyan, General Andranik, and on the wall commemorating the heroism of those who died for the freedom and independence of Homeland.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu