Ecumenical Patriarch: Stop immediately, now, the invasion and war in Ukraine

The Sunday of Orthodoxy was celebrated today, 13 March 2022, at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, while his co-celebrants were the Hierarchs, Elder Dimitrios of Princes’ Islands, Nektarios of Anthedon, Seraphim of Sebastia, Irineos of Myriophytos and Peristaseos, Chrysostom of Myron, Nikandros of Irinoupolis, Polycarp of Italy, Amphilochios of Adrianople, Gerasimos of Petra and Hersonissos and Andreas Of Saranta Ekklisies (Forty Churches).

During the ceremony, the ordination of Monk Barnabas as Deacon was celebrated by the Brotherhood of the Patriarchal and Stavropegic Monastery of St John the Baptist in Essex.

The feast was preached by Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain

Before the ordination of the new deacon, the Ecumenical Patriarch, in his speech, referred to the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine and called for an immediate end to the invasion and war and to give a new opportunity to dialogue.

“Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ is the ‘God of peace’. His Church prays for “peace from above”, the “peace of God, which transcends all understanding” (Phil. d, 7), but also “for the peace of the world”, which is the conjoined twin of justice.

We watch the tragedy of the Ukrainian people, and admire their fierce resistance against the shameless invader.

We are also pleased to see the brave reaction of Russian citizens to the bloodshed. We call for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts of the war.

Violence and war not only do not resolve differences, but cause pain and death and create more complex problems.

The invasion and war must end immediately, now, and a new opportunity must be given to dialogue, the vehicle of peace par excellence.᾽ War is a violation of international law, which is now ‘the law of peace’.”

Previously, His All Holiness, on the occasion of the deacon candidate’s origin from Cyprus, spoke warmly about the Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos.

“We extend our warmest wishes for the speedy recovery of Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus. We are grateful to him for his support to the Ecumenical Throne for the 2016 Great Synod and for his exemplary stance on the issue of the Ukrainian Autocephaly. We also thank him for his recent donation to the Metropolis of Belgium, which will help fulfill its mission in the center of Europe.”

In his brief greeting to the Prime Minister of Greece, the Ecumenical Patriarch warmly welcomed him to the seat of the Orthodoxy, and thanked the Greek State for its continued interest in the issues of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

He wished every success in the upcoming meeting of the Prime Minister with the President of the Republic of Turkey, and referring again to the dramatic situation in Ukraine, he reiterated the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s support to the struggling Ukrainian people.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times