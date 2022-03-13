Armenian PM sends congratulatory message to Pope Francis

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Pope Francis on the anniversary of his election as Supreme Pontiff. The message runs as follows,

“Your Holiness,

On behalf of the Armenian people and on my personal behalf I convey my warmest congratulations to you on the occasion of the anniversary of your election as Supreme Pontiff.

We are deeply grateful, Your Holiness, for the prayers, messages aimed at peace and justice in the world, and for your support to the continuous strengthening of our interstate ties. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Holy See, which are anchored on the centuries-old Christian values and common historical and spiritual heritage.

We are very grateful that you also keep in focus, Your Holiness, the humanitarian consequences of the Artsakh war, which require an urgent solution in order to lay a solid foundation for regional peaceful coexistence.

We wish you good health and success in leading the sacramental mission of the Ecumenical Church for many years.

Please accept, Your Holiness, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

