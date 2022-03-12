Templars’ Code: Musk Factor team presents new comic book

Authors of the Musk Factor comedy series have created the Templars’ Code book. They have raised the necessary funds through crowdfunding on kickstarter.com, collecting over $12,000 within hours, twice as the planned $6,600.

The team is planning to present the book this summer. The comic book highlights Armenian cultural monuments, in particular, the Matenadaran, where the map of Mars is kept.

Templars’ Code is an explosive original comic book pack filled with mystical adventures, time-travel, and everyone’s favorite order of chivalry: The Knights Templar. Set in the Mars colonization era, it is a literal out-of-this-world adventure comic that follows Tom, a pioneering engineer employed by a Martian Colony. On Mars, Tom stumbles upon the Holy Grail and with it, travels back in time to help Nicola Tesla prevent many of the catastrophic events of the twentieth century.

Mars is a new world for humans; it’s a tantalizing place of mystery and intrigue. The masses believe that Mars is none but a barren wasteland—an empty planet perpetuated by heat, violent winds, and infinite deserts. But Tom, ardent with faith, soon unmasks secrets hidden beneath the sandy dunes of Mars. In doing so, Tom may be able to prove that this seemingly lifeless planet, is in fact, the very core of paramount events that span across time itself.

Templars’ Code will be just one of the many stories set within the Musk Factor Universe. These comic books will span a diverse set of storylines and characters, all inspired by our series Musk Factor. The show, a satirical social commentary on the advancing world of tech, is a 10-episode series dedicated to telling the story of AI technology, virtual reality, crypto as a de facto currency, Mars colonization, and much more.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu