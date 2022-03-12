Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with boyfriend Pete Davidson￼

Kim Kardashian has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Daily Mail reports.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur shared a series of snaps to her Instagram page Friday featuring PDA moments with her man – marking the first time she has shared him on her Instagram page.

The mother of four posed up a storm with Pete in a a coat gifted to her by Kanye West, amid the rapper’s shocking attacks toward the actor.

Kim captioned the images with: ‘Whose car are we gonna take?!’ which is a line from the film 2010 film The Town.

The images the star shared were taken on February 12; the couple enjoyed an intimate dinner date at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn that evening.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/03/12/Kim-Kardashian/2653090