Archbishop Elpidophoros awarded the Saint Paul Medal to Helen Chiotes

On Friday, at the Grand Opening of the Chiotes Family Hall at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros awarded the Saint Paul Medal to Helen Chiotes.

Read Archbishop Elpidophoros remarks

Your Eminence Archbishop Demetrios,

Dear Helen Chiotes, our special honoree here tonight,

Reverend Fathers and Parish Council Members,

Philoptochos Sisterhood who are offering this evening’s meal,

Beloved Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

This evening, we embrace one another in the fellowship of this meal, and we give thanks to God for the blessing to be able to do so in this newly renovated Chiotes Family Cathedral Hall, whose grand opening we celebrate tonight.

We came into the Hall through the sanctification of Holy Water, and through the most worthy recognition of our own beloved Helen Chiotes, upon whom we bestowed the highest honor of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America – the Medal of Saint Paul.

Her generosity in the renewal of the Hall is just one of the many signs of her service to our Church and community. And we thank her, together with the entire Chiotes family, for this wonderful offering to the community that she has been a vital member of for so many years.

Helen: you have had a most distinguished career in journalism, and are well known for your philanthropic spirit. God has granted you a long and fruitful life, and we pray for your continued health and spiritual prosperity.

This renovated Chiotes Family Cathedral Hall will be a space of gathering and fellowship, as well as a place for shared meals and smiles for many more years to come.

This Hall reminds us that the spiritual bonds of κοινωνία that we forge within the sanctuary of our Cathedral, are made firm by the emotional bonds of friendship that emerge in this Hall.

Where the message of love preached in the Church, becomes the dialogue of love among Her many members.

Therefore, my dear Helen, it was with the greatest pleasure that I awarded you with the Medal of Saint Paul as a token of our highest regard and respect for this benefaction to the Cathedral.

I pray that as the years go by, the love and generosity that made this renewal of the Hall possible will grow ever so more in our beloved Cathedral Community.

A blessed Holy and Great Lent to all!

Orthodox Times