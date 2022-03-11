The Church of Greece is ready to receive refugees from Ukraine

The Holy Synod sent an encyclical to all the Metropolises of the Church of Greece, in order to inform them of their ability to offer hospitality to Ukrainian refugees.

In the encyclical, signed by the Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, Bishop of Oreoi, Philotheos, it is noted that the deadline for the information was March 9 (Wednesday).

The Holy Synod has therefore been informed about the possibility for the Metropolises to host refugees from Ukraine in ecclesiastical sites and institutions (camps, boarding schools, monasteries) or in vacant apartments and houses of ecclesiastical legal entities.

It is recalled that from the first moment of “the violent invasion of the Russian troops in Ukraine”, Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, has put on hand the hostels of the Civil Non-Profit Company “Coexistence” of the Church of Greece, while all the structures of the Archdiocese of Athens for hosting refugees from Ukraine, if necessary, were made available to the state through the Organization “APOSTOLI”.

The circular also states that there will be a new update on any offers of clothing, food, pharmaceuticals, and general humanitarian aid for those affected by the war.

Archbishop Ieronymos has already informed Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv on the phone this morning about the encyclical sent to the Metropolises of the Church of Greece regarding the possibility of hosting refugees from Ukraine.

“The Church will do everything in its power to be worthy of the needs”

Archbishop Ieronymos yesterday gave the Deputy Minister of Immigration and Asylum, Sofia Voultepsi, the assurance that the Church will support as much as possible the needs that will be attending with the possible arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

He also announced that next week he would inform the Standing Holy Synod of the Church of Greece and will contact Metropolitan Epifaniy to inform him.

Orthodox Times