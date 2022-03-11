Rosa Linn to represent Armenia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Public TV Company of Armenia announces that after a careful internal selection process Rosa Linn has been chosen to represent Armenia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer was born and raised in Vanadzor, Armenia. She has been fond of music since childhood and started her professional career with the record label “Nvak Collective”.

According to Executive Director of the Public TV, Hovhannes Movsisyan, the First Channel faced adifficult choice. However, a decision was made to give a chance to a young artist to represent Armenia. “The Armenian representatives in Eurovision have usually been famous artists in the past, but this international contest is also a great platform to discover new talent and to give them a chance of self-realization. We are thrilled to be back and reunite with the Eurovision family with new talent,” says Movsisyan.

David Tserunyan, the head of the Armenian delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest says, “Together with local and international focus groups, which included both professionals and fans of the contest, we have reviewed several applications from well-known, as well as new-coming artists. As a result, 21-year-old Rosa Linn was selected to represent Armenia in Eurovision 2022: a small town girl with a big heart and her own story. Our team is at the final stage of the production and we’re excited to share this story with the Eurovision community and the world.”

Rosa Linn’s song and music video will premiere on March 19.

Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin. Rosa Linn will perform in the first semi-final, on May 10. The representatives from Albania, Latvia, Switzerland, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Iceland, and Greece will also perform on the same day.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu