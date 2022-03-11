Armenia could apply to Minsk Group Co-chairs to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan – MFA

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia may soon apply to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to initiate peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, Vahan Hunanyan, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, said commenys to Armenpress.

Armenia has repeatedly stated its readiness to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, similar statements have also been made by Azerbaijan.

“The signing of the agreement should be surely preceded by a negotiation process. Since mutual statements have not yet developed into a concrete negotiation process, as the two countries do not have rich experience of direct negotiations, Armenia will probably apply to the mediatos – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – in the near future to initiate the peace negotiations with Azerbaijan. The issue is currently being elaborated,” Hunanyan said.

