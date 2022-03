Tractor damaged in Azerbaijani shelling of Artsakh’s Nakhichejanik community

Between the evening of March 9, 2022 and the morning of March 10, 2022, a tractor parked in the field after carrying out agricultural work near the administrative territory of Nakhichejanik community of the Askeran region of Artsakh Republic was targeted by Azerbaijani forces.

The tractor was damaged in the shelling. At the moment, measures are being taken to remove agricultural machinery from the scene.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu