Obituary: Tamar Anoush Bucci State Trooper Killed While Helping Motorist

BOSTON (Combined Sources) — The state has suspended the license of the truck driver involved in the crash that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci on March 4, WBZ reported.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles on March 5 suspended both the driver’s license and commercial license of the gasoline tanker truck driver, a Methuen man, involved in the crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham that killed Bucci, according to WBZ.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine if criminal charges are warranted, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio told MassLive on Saturday.

The truck driver was also cited for a marked lane violation in New Hampshire in 2018 and was found responsible for a collision in 2019, WBZ reported.

Bucci was killed shortly before midnight Thursday when her cruiser was struck by the gasoline tanker as she tried to pull over to help the driver of a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-93. She was 34, according to a statement from state police.

The tanker, which is owned by PJ Murphy Transportation, was carrying a full load of 10,000 gallons of gasoline. The force of the impact pushed Bucci’s cruiser off the road, authorities said.

Two good Samaritans pulled Bucci from her heavily damaged cruiser, and a Stoneham police officer who came upon the crash scene gave her emergency first aid, including CPR, until EMS arrived and took her to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The driver of the truck was not injured. He has been cooperative and was interviewed by troopers Friday morning, state police said.

The woman who was in the disabled vehicle that Bucci was trying to help was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Bucci is the 22nd member of state police to die in the line of duty. Her death, State Police Col. Christopher Mason noted, is a reminder of the dangers that police officers face on a daily basis to protect society.

“The Department is devastated by her loss,” Mason said in a statement “We are eternally grateful for the attempts of everyone involved to assist Trooper Bucci and to save her life.”

Bucci had been assigned to the Medford state police barracks since last month. Before then, she worked at the Brookfield barracks after graduating from trooper recruit training in May 2020, authorities said.

Tamar Anoush Bucci gave her life in the line of duty while helping a disabled vehicle. Tamar was pronounced deceased at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where family and thousands of members of Law Enforcement gathered to support their fallen sister.

Tamar was born on March 2, 1988 in Melrose, Mass. and was raised in Andover.

Tamar was strong minded and would march to the beat of her own drum. She lived her life unapologetically with an unwavering commitment to her beliefs and values. Although Tamar aspired to be a State Trooper from a young age, she explored many different careers but never felt fulfilled until she was accepted into the State Police Academy. When Tamar first entered the academy, she knew it was going to be extremely challenging, especially as a female. The 85th RTT was the first class where women were not required to cut their hair. Nevertheless, Tamar was so committed to succeeding, that she cut off 15 inches of her hair after the first week, and anyone that knew Tamar knew this was a huge sacrifice. It was at this point that her family knew nothing was going to stop her from becoming a Massachusetts State Trooper.

On May 6, 2020 at Gillette Stadium, Tamar graduated as a member of the 85th RTT. She began her career at Leominster Barracks then transferred to Brookfield Barracks and most recently Medford Barracks.

Tamar Bucci was the 22nd trooper to fall in the line of duty in Massachusetts.

She is beloved by her mother and stepfather, Maral and Jim Burditt; her father Anthony Bucci; her sister and brother-in-law, Talena and Andrew Lange; her sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece, Karissa, Brian, Landon and Lenna Holmes; half-brother Dante Bucci and step-siblings Laney and Troy Burditt; grandmothers Rosemarie Keefe and Aroussiak Dakessian; aunt and uncle Mary and Dave Geaslen; aunt and uncle Susan and Toros Vosbigian; aunt Silva Dakessian. She is also survived by many close and loving cousins, friends and thousands of men and women of the Massachusetts State Police.

A Celebration of Trooper Tamar Bucci’s life took place on Wednesday, March 9, in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, Revere.

(Mass Live and an obituary were used to compile this report.)

