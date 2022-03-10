Falsification of history cannot be justified: MEP condemns Azerbaijan’s policy of erasing Armenian cultural heritage

War is not a solution, and the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh cannot be solved by military force this is one of the lessons learnt from the first war, Member of the European Parliament Marina Kaljurand said at the plenary debate on destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Falsification of history, as well as war against cultural heritage cannot be justified,” she noted.

“Sustainable peace must be negotiated. Reconciliation and rehabilitation should stem from mutual respect, including respect for protection of cultural, religious and cultural heritage,” the MEP added.

“While effort is needed from both sides to resolve this conflict, we condemn the policy of Azerbaijan to erase and deny Armenian cultural heritage in and around Nagorno Karabakh,” Marina Kaljurand said.

She recalled the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice last year in the case of Armenia v Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan must take all necessary measures to prevent and punish acts of vandalism and discretion affecting Armenian cultural heritage. And I urge Azerbaijan to remove all obstacles and facilitate the UNESCO independent mission of experts in order to assess the situation regarding cultural properties in and around Nagorno Karabakh,” the lawmaker concluded.

