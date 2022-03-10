ARS Norian Youth Connect to tackle creativity and ‘Armenia(ns) Tomorrow’

The 2022 Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Norian Youth Connect Program will be held on Zoom on March 26, 12-2pm (Eastern Time).

This year’s program features two sessions:

—A panel discussion on “Creativity in Challenging Times” featuring journalist Liana Aghajanian, novelist Nancy Kricorian and pianist Kariné Poghosyan. Nanore Barsoumian will serve as moderator.

—A lecture by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian titled “Armenia(ns) Tomorrow: Where do we go from here?” followed by discussion.

Registration is required.

Liana Aghajanian is a journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, The Atlantic, and BBC, among other publications. She is the winner of the Write A House residency program in Detroit, which awarded homes to writers, and is currently at work on a project tracing the Armenian culinary legacy in America.

Nanore Barsoumian was the editor of the Armenian Weekly from 2014 to 2016. She served as assistant editor of the Armenian Weekly from 2010 to 2014. Her writings focus on human rights, politics, poverty, and environmental and gender issues. She has reported from Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Javakhk and Turkey. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and English and her master’s in conflict resolution from the University of Massachusetts (Boston). Her master’s thesis titled “Struggling for Memory: Beyond Genocide Commemorations in Turkey” explores the role of social identities in Armenian Genocide commemorations in Turkey. Part of her research will appear as a chapter in the forthcoming volume After the Ottomans: Genocide`s Long Shadow and Armenian Resilience (London: I.B. Tauris, 2022).

Nancy Kricorian is the author of the novels Zabelle, Dreams of Bread and Fire, and All the Light There Was. Her essays and poems have appeared in The Los Angeles Review of Books Quarterly, Guernica, Parnassus, Minnesota Review, The Mississippi Review and other journals. She has taught at Barnard, Columbia, Rutgers, Yale, and New York University, as well as in the New York City Public Schools with Teachers and Writers Collaborative and in Birzeit for the Palestine Writing Workshop. She is currently working on a novel about Armenians in Beirut during the Lebanese Civil War.

Khatchig Mouradian is the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress and a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University. Mouradian is the author of The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918.

Kariné Poghosyan is an award-winning Armenian-American pianist praised on the world stage for her “ability to get to the heart of the works she performs.” Poghosyan’s most recent concerts include two sold-out recitals at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, the second of which was a CD release concert of her “Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky” recording on Centaur Records. This recording has since garnered rave reviews, with Gramophone Magazine praising its “masterly textural layering and resounding climaxes,” and the American Record Guide stating that “a more heroic program would be hard to find, and few could play as well as the Armenian-American Poghosyan.” Since the first week of the New York City lockdown, Poghosyan has been hosting a weekly livestream mini concert series on her Facebook page, with an entirely new program performed each week. In 2022, she also launched a monthly virtual recital concert series on her Patreon titled “Musical Time Travels!”

Armenian Weekly