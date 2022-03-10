￼‘Life of people of Nagorno Karabakh is under threat’ – MEP￼

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is making the life of inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh impossible, the life of the people of Nagorno Karabakh is under threat, Member of the European Parliament Peter van Dalen said in his remarks during the debate in the Parliament over the destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Dutch MEP said the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev takes care only of himself and his family, their wealth is reaching billions.

“Their wealth is calculated to be of several billions, and you can see what you see with many despots – corruption, detention of political opponents, violations of human rights. But there is even more, because Azerbaijan is making the life of inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh impossible. Even this week artillery shots, even this week the closing of a gas pipeline. The life of the people of Nagorno Karabakh is under threat day after day, and there are very many missing people, that have never appeared or returned, and we can see that under president Aliyev the cultural heritage of Nagorno Karabakh is being destroyed, systematically being torn down, churches, historical buildings, monuments, squares are being destroyed, and the cultural heritage of Nagorno Karabakh is completely being destroyed.

This European Parliament has a single voice here. We have actually all agreed and we are clearly saying that we condemn this violence of Azerbaijan, and we also condemn the Armenophobia of the government in Baku, we call up on the UNESCO to go up on a fact-finding mission in Nagorno Karabakh, to check the seriousness of the situation”, the MEP said.

“Chairman, we pray for change, we hope and pray for fairness, for justice and we fight against regimes that destroy the lives of people”, he added.

A new resolution has been put into circulation in the European Parliament, which condemns the destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to protect the Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1077552/