The Embassy of Ukraine launches new platform to support its citizens settled in Armenia

YEREVAN, 9 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia has disseminated important information for Ukrainians who have arrived in the Republic of Armenia due to the war and are looking for a place to live, as well as for those citizens of Armenia who have the opportunity to help accommodate people from Ukraine in their homes for free.

ARMENPRESS reports the embassy informed that the official website “Apastaran” has been launched.

“On this site you can post information about accommodation, vacancies, contacts, where you can offer or find a free apartment.

“We urge the citizens of Armenia to use the “Apastaran” website if you want to help women and children find shelter who were forced to come to Armenia to escape the war,” the embassy said in a statement.

