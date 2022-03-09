in Paris, Armenian PM pays tribute to Charles Aznavour’s memory

On a working visit to France, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the cemetery of Montfort Lamoureux, a suburb of Paris, where the remains of world-famous Armenian chansonnier and national hero Charles Aznavour are buried.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at the chansonnier’s tomb, paying tribute to his memory.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian and other officials.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu