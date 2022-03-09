Amirabdollahian stresses the need for more flights between Tehran and Baku

In a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday, he referred to the growing number of passengers traveling between the two countries and believed it was necessary to increase the number of flights and reopen the land borders.

Amirabdollahian noted that facilitating traveling conditions will result in broadening bilateral cooperation, especially in the commercial and economic fields.

The two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international developments of the day.

Amirabdollahian congratulated the 30th anniversary of Iran-Azerbaijan diplomatic ties and stressed the fact given the present situation ties between the two nations need to be further expanded.

Referring to the developments in the South Caucasus region, he said that the common goal of both Iran and Azerbaijan which are situated there is to achieve regional stability.

He further expressed hope that the remaining issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be resolved soon, by both sides acting independently from foreign interventions.

Amirabdollahian said that the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission will be convened soon, and ensured his Azerbaijani counterpart of Iran’s strong will for achieving positive results from that commission.

Bayramov expressed satisfaction over the growing trend of bilateral cooperation in recent months and voiced his content over the convention of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission shortly.

The Azeri Foreign Minister also hoped that Tehran-Baku diplomatic ties will further expand.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish

IRNA