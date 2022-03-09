All Odessa Greeks successfully evacuated from Ukraine

The operation “Nostos 5”, for the evacuation of 34 people from Odessa, including sailors of a Greek-owned ship, was successfully concluded, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias posted on Twitter on Monday.

The 34 people, accompanied by the Consul General in Odessa Dimitris Dohtsi and officials of the Consulate General of Greece, crossed the Ukrainian-Moldavian border, where officials from the Greek embassy in Bucharest were waiting for them, Nikos Dendias pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian citizens entering Greece will not fill in the online Passenger Locator Forms (PLF).

In particular, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced to the passenger public that an emergency notam has been issued, with immediate effect, for Ukrainian citizens arriving in our country on international flights.

According to the aviation directive, which has already been implemented, all travelers who are Ukrainian citizens and come to Greece with flights from abroad are not required to fill in the electronic PLF form.

Passenger Locator Forms (PLFs) are used by public health authorities to facilitate contact tracing in case travellers are exposed to an infectious disease during their travel by plane, ship (cruise/ferry), rail, bus or automobile.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2022/03/08/all-odessa-greeks-successfully-evacuated-from-ukraine/