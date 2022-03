The Great Compline of Clean Monday in the Phanar

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, at noon on Clean Monday, received the Archpriests of the Ecumenical Throne in Constantinople.

The Ecumenical Patriarch exchanged brotherly wishes in mutual forgiveness, on the occasion of the beginning of the Holy and Great Lent.

Subsequently, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Great Compline service at the Patriarchal Church.

Orthodox Times