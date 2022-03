The Ambassador of France in Ankara and Gen. Consul of Germany in Constantinople visited the Ecumenical Patriarch

The French Ambassador to Ankara, Hervé Magro, visited the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Phanar, followed by Gen. Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Constantinople, Johannes Regenbrecht, who was accompanied by Paul Dege, Attaché for Human Rights, on March 7, 2022.

The Ecumenical Patriarch received the high-ranking diplomats, with whom he had the opportunity to discuss topical issues.

Orthodox Times