We welcomed the statement of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia that Foreign Minister Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held on 11-13 March 2022. Such reciprocal steps will contribute to the advancement of dialogue and discussions on confidence-building measures between the two countries in line with the aim of full normalization.

