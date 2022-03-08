Pashinyan, Macron to attend “Aspirations: Armenia-France” conference in Paris

On March 8-9, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Republic of France.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with French President Emanuel Macron. Afterwards, the leaders of the two countries will take part in a conference entitled “Aspirations: Armenia-France” in Paris.

During the event, members of the Armenian and French governments will discuss issues related to the development and expansion of cooperation in various fields. Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Macron will address the conference.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu