Ex-President Sarkissian: Unity of Armenian Apostolic Church is especially important in these difficult days ￼

Fourth President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a congratulatory message to Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church, on his 75th birthday.

“During your six-decade spiritual service, of which for more than 25 years pastoring the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, you have put your guidance and abilities at the service of the Armenian Church and the Armenian people, the protection of national identity, faith and values (…).

“In these contradictory times, the unity of the Armenian Apostolic Church as a fundamental guarantee of national unity is especially important in these difficult days for our country and people because unity is the key to achieving our goals,” the message reads, in part.

https://news.am/eng/news/690352.html