Azerbaijan obstructs repair of gas pipeline in Artsakh

Azerbaijan is preventing the repair of a damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh, the country’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure reports.

The gas pipeline from Armenia to Artsakh was damaged last night. The accident took place near an Azerbaijani combat position.

Negotiations are underway with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to start the work on Wednesday, the ministry said, promising to provide further updates.

Panorama.AM