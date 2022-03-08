Armenia PM to pay working visit to France 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to France on Tuesday.
Pashinyan will hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the press service of the Armenian government informed NEWS.am.
The heads of the two states will participate in the forum “Ambitions: France-Armenia” in Paris.
During the event, the members of the two governments will discuss the development and expansion of cooperation in various areas. Pashinyan and Macron will make speeches during the forum.
