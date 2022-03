Armenia Day to be held in Madrid 

Armenia Day will be held on March 23 at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

One of the speakers at the event will be Armenian Ambassador to Spain Sos Avetisyan, informed the Embassy of Armenia in Spain.

Also, a documentary entitled Shadow of Ararat, which is about Armenia, will be shown within the framework of this event.

