One Armenian soldier killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting – Defense Ministry

One Armenian serviceman was killed and another was wounded after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions on Monday afternoon, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at around 12։40pm.

Sergeant Hrach Manaseryan died on his way to the hospital. The other wounded soldier’s life is not in danger, the ministry said.

“The Armenian Defense Ministry shares the grief of the heavy loss and expresses its support to the deceased soldier’s family, relatives and fellow servicemen,” the statement said.

Panorama.AM