Azerbaijani forces repeatedly violated ceasefire in recent days – Artsakh military

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has denied reports that its forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani combat positions in the eastern border section on Monday.

“The statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the Defense Army units allegedly opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern section on 7 March is false,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Moreover, the Azerbaijani troops themselves have repeatedly violated the ceasefire in the section in recent days,” the ministry noted, adding the relevant information was passed on to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Artsakh Defense Army suffered no losses as a result of the Azerbaijani ceasefire violations.

