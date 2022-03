Artsakh sends 14 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Siranush Ghazanchyan

At the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid, in the form of locally produced basic necessity goods, was sent to the residents of the Kiev and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine through the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, Artsakh InfoCenter reports.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu