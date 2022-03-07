Artsakh President Honors Local Benefactor Alec Baghdasaryan

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan met with Los Angeles-area activist and benefactor Alec Baghdasaryan, a member of the Armenian Educational Foundation board.

The two discussed the various projects being implemented by the AEF to advance educational and civic aspects of life in Artsakh, specifically emphasizing the AEF’s efforts to develop the teaching of engineering in Artsakh schools, as well as providing technical equipment and construction of new schools.

Harutyunyan praised the contributions and efforts of the AEF and Baghdasaryan’s personal initiatives, to develop and enhance education in Artsakh, emphasizing that the benefits of this projects are already felt within the education sector in Artsakh.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Harutyunyan presented Baghdasaryan the “Vachagan the Pious” medal for the continued assistance he has rendered to Artsakh.

Asbarez