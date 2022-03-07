Armenia’s Security Service Reveals Another Spy Network, Arrests 16

Armenia’s National Security Service on Monday announced the arrests of 16 people connected to yet another network of spies allegedly recruited by “foreign special services.”

The NSS said that among the 16 arrested alleged spies were individuals serving in different subdivisions of the Armed Forces, former servicemen and employees of state bodies of the Republic of Artsakh.

This is the second revelation of an alleged espionage ring this year.

The NSS said that individuals that the so-called foreign special services posted false advertisements of social media, offering high-paying jobs in foreign countries and required interested individuals to complete applications with personal and biographical information.

The NSS explained that the foreign special services offered compensation in return for information of strategically important facilities located in Armenia and Artsakh, including that of military equipment, military units, armaments, ammunition, servicemen, their number, locations, combat positions, official classified documents.

The “foreign special services” allegedly provided the recruits with the necessary technical equipment, including computers equipped with special software and technical means.

