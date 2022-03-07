Armenian wrestler advances to semifinals of U23 European Championships

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Gevorg Tadevosyan (87 kg) reached the semifinals of the U23 European Championships, the Wrestling Federation of Armenia reports.

Tadevosyan defeated his French rival 8-0 in the quarterfinals on Monday. The Armenian athlete had also dealt a crushing defeat to his opponent from Georgia in the 1/8 final.

Other Armenian wrestlers Ashot Kirakosyan (77 kg) and Vladimir Haroyan (63 kg) won their first bouts, but lost to their Turkish and Georgian rivals in the ¼ finals, respectively.

The U23 European Championships are being held Plovdiv, Bulgaria from March 7 to 13.

