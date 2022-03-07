Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to hold concert in Oman

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) will hold a concert in the Sultanate of Oman.

The concert is scheduled to take place in the Royal Opera House Muscat on March 10.

The State Symphony Orchestra received the concert invitation from the Royal Opera House, it said in a statement on Monday.

Led by its artistic director and principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan, ASSO is set to perform masterpieces by 19th century Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti.

Lavinia Bini (soprano), Clémentine Margaine (mezzo-soprano), Arturo Chacón-Cruz (tenor), Alessandro Luongo (baritone) and Nahuel di Pierro (bass) are expected to share a stage with the State Symphony Orchestra.

The tickets are almost sold out.

Panorama.AM