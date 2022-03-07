All conditions in place for return of Armenian citizens from Ukraine, MP says

All the necessary conditions have been created for the return of Armenian citizens from Ukraine, Eduard Aghajanyan, an MP from Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract faction and head of the parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, told a press briefing on Monday.

In his words, the Armenian Embassy has been relocated from Kyiv to Lviv for safety reasons.

“There is every opportunity for our fellow citizens to return to Armenia via Ukraine’s neighboring countries,” Aghajanyan said. “The Armenian Embassy is doing everything possible to facilitate the process.”

He states the embassy is actively working with representatives of the Armenian community to ensure their safety.

He added that Armenians were evacuated from dangerous regions and relocated inside Ukraine with the support of the diplomatic mission.

