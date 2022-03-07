AEF Sponsors New Computer Lab for School in Gyumri, Armenia

The Armenian Educational Foundation sponsored a new computer lab for Gyumri’s #41 School

The Armenian Educational Foundation has transformed yet another solitary learning space into a bustling venue for 21st century education. Students at Gyumri’s #41 School will now benefit from a brand new computer lab, equipped with 18 new computers.

The AEF sponsored computer lab will foster a new academic attitude for the students at the Gyumri School #41 students. With the high-end gear, students will have more resources to do their work, collaborate, and enjoy richer learning experiences.

New computers were also installed at the Gyumri school number 27 and schools in the Lanjik community.

Scenes from the opening of #41 School’s new computer lab

AEF’s village computer education program was established in 2009 to bring computer education to rural area villages in order for these students to become better prepared to take part in the growing IT industry in Armenia. AEF’s program is unique in that, in addition to providing computer equipment, it also provides education on the latest computer software, often lacking for proper training of students in village schools.

As part of this program, AEF worked on developing the course curriculums for both instructors, as well as the students taking into account, the computer equipment and software that AEF will be providing to these schools as part of village training program.

Students in the new computer lab at Gyumri’s #41 School

To date, as part of AEF’s village training program, 87 school instructors from Lori, Tavoush, Shirak, Aragatsotn, Vayots Dzor, Syunik regions of Armenia, and Artsakh, have received the needed computers and printers, plus 6 to 8 weeks of computer education, the proper course curriculum, resulting in improved quality of education, as part of their daily education in village schools.

AEF is working to empower students in Armenia through tech and IT, and these high-end computer labs are just one of AEF’s many successful initiatives in tech.

Asbarez