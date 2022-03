The Forgiveness Vespers in Kyiv by Metropolitan Epiphaniy

Metropolitan of Kyiv and all Ukraine Epiphaniy, presided over the Forgiveness Vespers at the Cathedral of St. Michael in Kyiv.

Also present at the Cathedral were the Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea Kliment, Archbishop Chernihiv Yevstratiy and Archbishop Agapit of Vyshgorod, along with brothers of the Monastery and clergy.

Orthodox Times